Main Menu

News language and date

Analysis over time

Monday, February 6, 2017

Romanian government defies calls to quit after mass protests force U-turn

By Luiza Ilie and Radu-Sorin Marinas. BUCHAREST (Reuters) - Romania's leftist-led government, in power barely a month, rejected calls on Monday to resign after mass street protests forced it to scrap a decree on corruption, but there was confusion over its plans to rewrite the criminal code.

news-yahoo 3:08:00 PM CET

Romania to publish new criminal bill after protests stop decree

theglobeandmail 9:39:00 AM CET

Romanian government urges calm after graft U-turn, protests persist

reuters 9:54:00 PM CET

Help about this topicCountries

Flag
Romania (19)

Flag
United States (4)

Help about this topicPlaces

Bucharest(RO)

Washington(US)

Help about this topicRelated People

Gareth Jones (2)

Liviu Dragnea (2)

Matt Robinson (2)

Andrew Heavens (1)

Klaus Iohannis (1)

Florin Iordache (2)

Sorin Grindeanu (2)

Luiza Ilie (2)

Cristian Patrasconiu (2)

Sergiu Miscoiu (1)

Help about this topicOther Names

European Union (5)

Democratic Party (3)

Member States (2)

European Commission (2)

Constitutional Court (2)

Social Democrat Party (2)

Help about this topicAlerts

FightagainstFraud

ECnews

Joint Research Center

The selection and placement of stories are determined automatically by a computer program.

This site is a joint project of DG-JRC and DG-Press.

THIS SITE IS STILL WORK IN PROGRESS. THEREFORE PLEASE EXCUSE ANY PROBLEMS!

Please send any comments or suggestions to Email address as image.

This site is a project of the SES Unit of the IPSC, DG-JRC.

The information on this site is subject to a disclaimer.