Monday, February 6, 2017
Romanian government defies calls to quit after mass protests force U-turn
By Luiza Ilie and Radu-Sorin Marinas. BUCHAREST (Reuters) - Romania's leftist-led government, in power barely a month, rejected calls on Monday to resign after mass street protests forced it to scrap a decree on corruption, but there was confusion over its plans to rewrite the criminal code.
news-yahoo 3:08:00 PM CET
