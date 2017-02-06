|News ClusterEnglish
Monday, February 6, 2017
Iran: US sanctions, main hurdle to Americans’ participation in energy projects
US laws prohibit American companies from participating in Iran’s oil and gas tenders, added Amir Hossein Zamani-Nia, the deputy oil minister for trade and international affairs, IRNA reported. He blamed the US Congress sanctions for the American oil companies’ failure to cooperate in Iranian projects.
iran-daily 4:56:00 PM CET
