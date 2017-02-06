Main Menu

News language and date

Analysis over time

Monday, February 6, 2017

Iran: US sanctions, main hurdle to Americans’ participation in energy projects

US laws prohibit American companies from participating in Iran’s oil and gas tenders, added Amir Hossein Zamani-Nia, the deputy oil minister for trade and international affairs, IRNA reported. He blamed the US Congress sanctions for the American oil companies’ failure to cooperate in Iranian projects.

iran-daily 4:56:00 PM CET

Brent oil slips lower as dollar strength counters OPEC cuts

theglobeandmail 6:21:00 PM CET

Kremlin says it disagrees with Trump's assessment of Iran

ynetnews 1:32:00 PM CET

Iranian-Americans, even those who voted for Trump, fearful of travel ban, weigh ‘Anne Frank’ option

japantimes 1:20:00 AM CET

Help about this topicCountries

Flag
United States (19)

Flag
Russian Federation (4)

Flag
Iran, Islamic Republic Of (3)

Help about this topicPlaces

Moscow(US)

Washington(US)

Chicago(US)

Moskva(RU)

Tehran(IR)

Help about this topicRelated People

Donald Trump (2)

Jim Ritterbusch (1)

Anne Frank (1)

Dmitry Peskov (1)

Daewoo Engineering (1)

Ali Vayeghan (1)

Carsten Fritsch (1)

Jeannine Stepanian (1)

Amir Hossein Zamani-Nia (1)

Marjan Vayghan (1)

Alan Tahmasebi (1)

Mary Far (1)

Sam Yebri (1)

Mehran Sahraeian (1)

Eli Majd (1)

Census Bureau (1)

Help about this topicOther Names

OPEC (3)

Islamic Revolution (2)

Kremlin (2)

CFTC (1)

West Texas Intermediate (1)

Petroleum Exporting Countries (1)

Gazprom (1)

Energy Information Administration (1)

Siemens (1)

Los Angeles International Airport (1)

Exxon Mobil (1)

Justice Department (1)

South Pars (1)

Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps (1)

Fox News (1)

National Iranian Oil Company (1)

Help about this topicAlerts
Joint Research Center

The selection and placement of stories are determined automatically by a computer program.

This site is a joint project of DG-JRC and DG-Press.

THIS SITE IS STILL WORK IN PROGRESS. THEREFORE PLEASE EXCUSE ANY PROBLEMS!

Please send any comments or suggestions to Email address as image.

This site is a project of the SES Unit of the IPSC, DG-JRC.

The information on this site is subject to a disclaimer.