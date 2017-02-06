|News ClusterEnglish
Monday, February 6, 2017
Three prepares for spectrum race with UK Broadband purchase
Three that it has agreed to buy UK Broadband Limited for 250 million, making Ofcom's impending spectrum auction altogether more interesting -- as interesting as spectrum auctions can be, anyway. UK Broadband isn't a household name, given it primarily builds bespoke 4G networks for the private and public sectors.
engadget 7:32:00 PM CET
