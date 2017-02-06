Main Menu

News language and date

Analysis over time

Monday, February 6, 2017

Three prepares for spectrum race with UK Broadband purchase

Three that it has agreed to buy UK Broadband Limited for 250 million, making Ofcom's impending spectrum auction altogether more interesting -- as interesting as spectrum auctions can be, anyway. UK Broadband isn't a household name, given it primarily builds bespoke 4G networks for the private and public sectors.

engadget 7:32:00 PM CET

Mobile carrier Three buys UK Broadband for up to $373M in spectrum grab

techcrunch 5:07:00 PM CET

Help about this topicCountries

Flag
United Kingdom (30)

Flag
United States (3)

Help about this topicPlaces

London(GB)

Scunthorpe(GB)

Swindon(GB)

Help about this topicRelated People

Hong Kong (1)

Help about this topicOther Names

Vodafone Group (3)

Help about this topicAlerts
Joint Research Center

The selection and placement of stories are determined automatically by a computer program.

This site is a joint project of DG-JRC and DG-Press.

THIS SITE IS STILL WORK IN PROGRESS. THEREFORE PLEASE EXCUSE ANY PROBLEMS!

Please send any comments or suggestions to Email address as image.

This site is a project of the SES Unit of the IPSC, DG-JRC.

The information on this site is subject to a disclaimer.