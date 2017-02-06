Main Menu

News language and date

Analysis over time

Monday, February 6, 2017

Syrian refugee takes Facebook to court in Germany

Bavarian lawyer Chan-jo Jun filed an injunction on behalf of a young Syrian refugee who says his photo is being spread on social media with claims he is a terrorist, or a ruthless criminal. "Facebook is unusually difficult about implementing German law," Jun tells users who visit his law office's Facebook page.

deutschewelle-sw 12:43:00 PM CET

Germany: Merkel selfie refugee seeks Facebook injunction

news-yahoo 11:55:00 AM CET

Der Spiegel editor defends cover showing ‘America First’ Trump beheading Statue of Liberty

japantimes 1:20:00 AM CET

Plylite Cathedral Hull Boat

fishing 12:38:00 AM CET

Help about this topicCountries

Flag
Germany (18)

Flag
United States (7)

Help about this topicPlaces

Berlin(DE)

Help about this topicRelated People

Angela Merkel (2)

Alexander Graf Lambsdorff (1)

Karl-Georg Wellmann (1)

Donald Trump (1)

Barack Obama (1)

Chan-jo Jun (3)

Klaus Brinkbaeumer (1)

Anas Modamani (1)

Help about this topicOther Names

Facebook (7)

Der Spiegel (2)

Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung (1)

Die Welt (1)

Free Democrats (1)

European Parliament (1)

Statue of Liberty (1)

Help about this topicAlerts

Migration

TerroristAttack

Joint Research Center

The selection and placement of stories are determined automatically by a computer program.

This site is a joint project of DG-JRC and DG-Press.

THIS SITE IS STILL WORK IN PROGRESS. THEREFORE PLEASE EXCUSE ANY PROBLEMS!

Please send any comments or suggestions to Email address as image.

This site is a project of the SES Unit of the IPSC, DG-JRC.

The information on this site is subject to a disclaimer.