|News ClusterEnglish
|
|
|Daily News Analysis, across languages and over time
|
|
|
Monday, February 6, 2017
|
|
Syrian refugee takes Facebook to court in Germany
|
Bavarian lawyer Chan-jo Jun filed an injunction on behalf of a young Syrian refugee who says his photo is being spread on social media with claims he is a terrorist, or a ruthless criminal. "Facebook is unusually difficult about implementing German law," Jun tells users who visit his law office's Facebook page.
deutschewelle-sw 12:43:00 PM CET
|
|
|