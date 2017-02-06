Main Menu

Monday, February 6, 2017

Heavily armed police keep a VERY close eye on Israeli PM

Britain was one of the signatories to the 2015 international agreement by which Iran agreed to curb its nuclear programme in return for the lifting of economic sanctions. While Mrs May has described the deal as 'vital' for the security of the region, Mr Netanyahu has long made clear he regards it as....

dailymail 10:00:00 PM CET

Rocket from Gaza draws Israeli air strikes, one person wounded

reuters 2:17:00 PM CET

Deputy AG: 'You can't pick and choose which parts of int'l law you like on W. Bank'

jpost 3:57:00 PM CET

Netanyahu Seeks Joint Response To Iran Missile Test In London Talks

rferl 12:19:00 PM CET

Israeli leader presses UK to impose new sanctions on Iran

news-yahoo 3:08:00 PM CET

