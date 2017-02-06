|News ClusterEnglish
Monday, February 6, 2017
Trump taps VP Mike Pence to lead panel probing alleged voter fraud
Saturday What could a voter fraud investigation uncover? President Trump said he will launch an investigation into what he calls widespread voter fraud in the 2016 election. He maintains votes were cast... Despite a lack of evidence to back up his repeated claims of widespread voter fraud, the president has continued to press the issue.
CBSnews 7:14:00 AM CET
