|News ClusterEnglish
|
|
|Daily News Analysis, across languages and over time
|
|
|
Monday, February 6, 2017
|
|
Philippines Resumes Assaults on Rebels After Talks Scrapped
|
Philippine troops have resumed assaults against communist rebels, killing at least one guerrilla, after President Rodrigo Duterte scrapped peace talks with the insurgents, military officials said Monday. Duterte on Friday lifted the government's six-month-old cease-fire with the rebels and said....
ABCnews 8:46:00 AM CET
|
|
|