Sunday, February 5, 2017
Top procuratorate vows to get tougher with economic crimes
BEIJING, Feb. 5 (Xinhua) -- China's Supreme People's Procuratorate (SPP) has promised severe punishments for economic crimes that affect interests of lots of people, including illegally absorbing public deposits and fundraising fraud. It also urged procuratorates to give more priority to the....
xinhuanet_en 9:24:00 AM CET
