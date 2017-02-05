Main Menu

News language and date

Analysis over time

Sunday, February 5, 2017

Top procuratorate vows to get tougher with economic crimes

BEIJING, Feb. 5 (Xinhua) -- China's Supreme People's Procuratorate (SPP) has promised severe punishments for economic crimes that affect interests of lots of people, including illegally absorbing public deposits and fundraising fraud. It also urged procuratorates to give more priority to the....

xinhuanet_en 9:24:00 AM CET

Chinese and Bajans celebrate in City

nationnews 6:34:00 AM CET

Fire at east China foot massage parlour kills 18

GulfDailyNews 5:24:00 PM CET

Help about this topicCountries

Flag
China (7)

Flag
Barbados (3)

Help about this topicPlaces

Peking(CN)

Tiantai(CN)

Shanghai(CN)

Bridgetown(BB)

Help about this topicRelated People

Xu Xiang (1)

Spring Festival (1)

New Year (1)

Dragon Festival (1)

Help about this topicOther Names

Central Bank (2)

China Central Television (1)

Help about this topicAlerts

FinancialEconomicCrime

Joint Research Center

The selection and placement of stories are determined automatically by a computer program.

This site is a joint project of DG-JRC and DG-Press.

THIS SITE IS STILL WORK IN PROGRESS. THEREFORE PLEASE EXCUSE ANY PROBLEMS!

Please send any comments or suggestions to Email address as image.

This site is a project of the SES Unit of the IPSC, DG-JRC.

The information on this site is subject to a disclaimer.