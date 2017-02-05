|News ClusterEnglish
|
|
|Daily News Analysis, across languages and over time
|
|
|
Sunday, February 5, 2017
|
|
UN refugee chief says ‘safe zones’ in Syria are waste of time
|
His statement comes a few days after the UN chief also spoke out on safe zones, saying that some of them turned into catastrophes. "We have nothing against the creation of areas where people can live in safety. That can never undermine the right to seek asylum so when people for instance decide to....
tabnak 7:50:00 AM CET
|
|
|