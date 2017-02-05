|News ClusterEnglish
|
|
|Daily News Analysis, across languages and over time
|
|
|
Sunday, February 5, 2017
|
|
Israel takes step toward allowing export of medical marijuana
|
JERUSALEM An Israeli government committee gave an initial nod on Sunday for the export of medical marijuana in what could be a windfall for companies in Israel, widely regarded as a leader in research in the field. A government statement announcing the vote said it could take months for the legislation to make its way through parliament.
reuters 3:33:00 PM CET
|
|
|