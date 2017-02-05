Main Menu

Sunday, February 5, 2017

Philippines' Duterte ends peace talks with Maoist rebels

Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte has angrily scrapped talks with communist insurgents aimed at ending their decades-long conflict after both the government and the rebels called off unilateral ceasefires. Duterte, a self-described socialist who had previously freed top communist leaders to....

ngrguardiannews 3:11:00 PM CET

straitstimesSG 10:25:00 PM CET

