Sunday, February 5, 2017

T-Mobile’s new Super Bowl ad stars Snoop Dogg, Martha Stewart, and weed puns

Days after releasing a cringeworthy Super Bowl commercial , T-Mobile has come out with two new spots ahead of today’s big game — and they’re not that bad! In a 30-second ad called “#BagOfUnlimited,” Martha Stewart and Snoop Dogg use a string of weed-related puns to make the case for T-Mobile’s unlimited data plan.

news-yahoo 7:57:00 PM CET

Super Bowl Ads aim to unite at a divisive time for the US

AP 11:32:00 PM CET

