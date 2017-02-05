|News ClusterEnglish
Sunday, February 5, 2017
T-Mobile’s new Super Bowl ad stars Snoop Dogg, Martha Stewart, and weed puns
Days after releasing a cringeworthy Super Bowl commercial , T-Mobile has come out with two new spots ahead of today’s big game — and they’re not that bad! In a 30-second ad called “#BagOfUnlimited,” Martha Stewart and Snoop Dogg use a string of weed-related puns to make the case for T-Mobile’s unlimited data plan.
news-yahoo 7:57:00 PM CET
