Father of Louvre suspect: My son is not a terrorist The father of an Egyptian man accused of attacking French soldiers guarding The... belfasttelegraph 7:01:00 PM CET

Father of Louvre suspect: My son is not a terrorist The father of an Egyptian man accused of attacking French soldiers guarding The Louvre in Paris said he trusts the French judiciary to find out the truth behind his... belfasttelegraph 1:24:00 PM CET