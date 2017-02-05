Main Menu

Sunday, February 5, 2017

France's Le Pen launches campaign with anti-EU message

Lyon (AFP) - France's far-right leader Marine Le Pen launched her presidential campaign on Saturday, hoping her anti-establishment message will carry her to power later this year. Le Pen published a list of 144 "commitments" to the nation, which include pulling France out of the eurozone, imposing....

France's Macron offers refuge in France to US scientists, entrepreneurs

Trump's whirlwind start draws admiration on French far-right

Marine Le Pen rallies supporters for launch of French presidential bid

Candidate Le Pen blasts globalisation

Louvre Attacker’s Condition Improves, Put Under Formal Detention

Louvre attacker refuses to speak to investigators: source

Father of Louvre suspect: My son is not a terrorist The father of an Egyptian man accused of attacking French soldiers guarding The...

Alleged Louvre attacker's father says son is not a terrorist

