Sunday, February 5, 2017
Hundreds march in Quebec City for victims of mosque shooting
A man holds a sign "Quebec mourning" during a rally near the Islamic Cultural Center in Quebec City, Canada on January 30, 2017. ALICE CHICHE AFP/Getty Images. The Quebec City mosque where a gunman went on a rampage a week ago today organized a march for “a united and inclusive Quebec” on Sunday.
montrealgazette 8:27:00 PM CET
