Sunday, February 5, 2017

Hundreds march in Quebec City for victims of mosque shooting

A man holds a sign "Quebec mourning" during a rally near the Islamic Cultural Center in Quebec City, Canada on January 30, 2017. ALICE CHICHE AFP/Getty Images. The Quebec City mosque where a gunman went on a rampage a week ago today organized a march for “a united and inclusive Quebec” on Sunday.

montrealgazette 8:27:00 PM CET

Snow and freezing rain expected for Tuesday, Environment Canada says

CBC 4:59:00 PM CET

Alberta law students join national effort to help refugees in age of Trump

CBC 4:51:00 PM CET

Sask. law students take part in research-a-thon in response to U.S. travel ban

CBC 2:44:00 AM CET

Feb 05, 2017 12:51AM ESTpublished: Feb 05, 2017 12:51AM EST

theglobeandmail 7:26:00 AM CET

Feb 05, 2017 4:29PM ESTpublished: Feb 05, 2017 4:29PM EST

theglobeandmail 11:08:00 PM CET

Quebec mosque shooting: Islamic centre calls for 'inclusive' Quebec

montrealgazette 1:55:00 PM CET

