Sunday, February 5, 2017
Kiev is building up forces near with contact line in Donbass - DPR command
DONETSK, February 5. /TASS/. Ukraine’s army command has pulled more forces and weapons to the line of contact in Donbass instead of pulling them out as the Contact Group demands, Eduard Basurin, a spokesman for the operations command of the self-proclaimed Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR), said on Sunday.
itartass_en 9:03:00 PM CET
