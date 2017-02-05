|News ClusterEnglish
Sunday, February 5, 2017
Calls for resignations in Romania
Protesters have gathered for a sixth night of protests in Bucharest. However, this time, the atmosphere was peaceful. Romania has been in the grip of its most widespread protests since the fall of dictator Nicolae Ceaucescu in 1989. What were the protests about? A decree which would decriminalise several graft offences.
euronews-en 1:39:00 PM CET
