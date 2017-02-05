Main Menu

Sunday, February 5, 2017

Calls for resignations in Romania

Protesters have gathered for a sixth night of protests in Bucharest. However, this time, the atmosphere was peaceful. Romania has been in the grip of its most widespread protests since the fall of dictator Nicolae Ceaucescu in 1989. What were the protests about? A decree which would decriminalise several graft offences.

euronews-en 1:39:00 PM CET

Massive Protests Stop Romanian Law That Would Have Eased Corruption Penalties

time 8:12:00 PM CET

Romania's PM must decide whether to sack justice minister-ruling party

jpost 7:28:00 PM CET

Romania repeals decree decriminalising some graft offences, thousands protest

channelnewsasia 5:36:00 PM CET

Romanian govt to repeal law that goes easy on corruption

nzherald 12:04:00 PM CET

