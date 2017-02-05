|News ClusterEnglish
Sunday, February 5, 2017
Bayern held by Schalke as Lahm makes 500th appearance
Bundesliga leaders Bayern Munich survived several first-half scares in a 1-1 home draw with midtable Schalke 04 on Saturday as Philipp Lahm made his 500th appearance for the Bavarian club. Second-placed RB Leipzig lost ground after losing 1-0 at Borussia Dortmund and were left fuming after Federico....
cyprus-mail 8:04:00 AM CET
