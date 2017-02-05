|News ClusterEnglish
Sunday, February 5, 2017
Six Nations 2017: England's Eddie Jones aims to improve after France win
Highlights: England 19-16 France. England coach Eddie Jones says "it does not get much uglier" than his side's display in the 19-16 win over France. England secured a record 15th straight victory but looked well below their best as they made a winning start to their Six Nations title defence.
bbc 1:07:00 AM CET
