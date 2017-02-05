|News ClusterEnglish
|
|
|Daily News Analysis, across languages and over time
|
|
|
Sunday, February 5, 2017
|
|
We are not underestimating Bangladesh cricket team: Wriddhiman Saha
|
Resounding success against England and New Zealand notwithstanding, Indian wicketkeeper-batsman Wriddhiman Saha on Sunday said his team will not take Bangladesh cricket team lightly in the one-off Test beginning February 9 in Hyderabad. “Ranking-wise one may think they will be easier opponents on paper.
HindustanTimes 1:08:00 PM CET
|
|
|