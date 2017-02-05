Main Menu

Sunday, February 5, 2017

Man facing murder charge over slaying of NYC jogger

NEW YORK -- A man arrested in the strangulation of a New York City woman who had gone out for a run last summer is facing a murder charge. Queens District Attorney Richard Brown said 20 year-old Chanel Lewis, of Brooklyn, was expected to be arraigned later Sunday. The charge carries a penalty of 25 years to life in prison if he’s convicted.

Man Questioned in Death of Queens Jogger With Case at a Standstill

Police name suspect in Queens jogger murder

