Saturday, February 4, 2017

Falcons seek to land first Super Bowl with win over Pats

Upwards of 180 million Americans and a worldwide television audience are set to tune in for a contest that possesses all the hallmarks of a classic, as Atlanta's explosive top ranked offense piloted by quarterback Matt Ryan clashes with New England's number one defense in a Texas showdown for the Vince Lombardi trophy.

Vegas bookmakers hope Falcons top Patriots in Super Bowl

