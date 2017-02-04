|News ClusterEnglish
Saturday, February 4, 2017
Comment: Trump is right to axe Wall Street red tape
Donald Trump has announced a bonfire of regulation F or better and for worse, Donald Trump delivers on what he promises. I don’t like his 90-day ban on nationals of seven Muslim-majority countries, and neither does Wall Street, Silicon Valley or the US business community: it won’t actually tackle the terrible problem that is Islamist terrorism.
telegraph 7:15:00 AM CET
