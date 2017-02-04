Main Menu

News language and date

Analysis over time

Saturday, February 4, 2017

Comment: Trump is right to axe Wall Street red tape

Donald Trump has announced a bonfire of regulation F or better and for worse, Donald Trump delivers on what he promises. I don’t like his 90-day ban on nationals of seven Muslim-majority countries, and neither does Wall Street, Silicon Valley or the US business community: it won’t actually tackle the terrible problem that is Islamist terrorism.

telegraph 7:15:00 AM CET

Trump moves to ease Wall Street regulations, review 'fiduciary rule' for retirement advisers

CBC 12:12:00 AM CET

Donald Trump ignites political fight over US banking law reforms

HindustanTimes 6:20:00 AM CET

Help about this topicCountries

Flag
United States (11)

Help about this topicPlaces

Saint Louis(US)

Chicago(US)

Detroit(US)

Help about this topicRelated People

Donald Trump (5)

Jamie Dimon (2)

Barack Obama (2)

Elizabeth Warren (1)

Sherrod Brown (1)

Barney Frank (1)

Jim McNerney (1)

Indra Nooyi (1)

Elon Musk (1)

Jack Welch (1)

Janet Yellen (1)

Carl Icahn (1)

Jeb Hensarling (1)

Richard Cordray (1)

Mary Barra (1)

Travis Kalanick (1)

Edward Mills (1)

America Corp (1)

Steve Schwarzman (1)

Volcker Rule (1)

Ginni Rommety (1)

Lawrence Fink (1)

Rich Lesser (1)

Labor Department (1)

Matt Well (1)

Doug McMillon (1)

John Kanas (1)

Frank Act (1)

Steve Mnuchin (1)

Regional Bank Coalition (1)

Martin Gruenberg (1)

Thomas Curry (1)

Silicon Valley (1)

Help about this topicOther Names

Wall Street (6)

White House (4)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (3)

Financial Protection Bureau (3)

Goldman Sachs (2)

Federal Reserve System (2)

House of Representatives (1)

General Electric (1)

Boeing (1)

Senate Banking Committee (1)

Boston Consulting Group (1)

Morgan Stanley (1)

General Motors (1)

IBM (1)

Walmart (1)

Citigroup (1)

Financial Services (1)

Wells Fargo (1)

European Union (1)

Dow Jones (1)

Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation (1)

National Economic Council (1)

Help about this topicAlerts
Joint Research Center

The selection and placement of stories are determined automatically by a computer program.

This site is a joint project of DG-JRC and DG-Press.

THIS SITE IS STILL WORK IN PROGRESS. THEREFORE PLEASE EXCUSE ANY PROBLEMS!

Please send any comments or suggestions to Email address as image.

This site is a project of the SES Unit of the IPSC, DG-JRC.

The information on this site is subject to a disclaimer.