|News ClusterEnglish
|
|
|Daily News Analysis, across languages and over time
|
|
|
Saturday, February 4, 2017
|
|
Trump throws Washington into state of anxious uncertainty
|
WASHINGTON (AP) " Two weeks into his presidency, Donald Trump has thrown Washington into a state of anxious uncertainty. Policy pronouncements sprout up from the White House in rapid succession. Some have far-reaching implications, most notably Trump's temporary refugee and immigration ban, but....
nzherald 7:04:00 PM CET
|
|
|