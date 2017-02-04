|News ClusterEnglish
Saturday, February 4, 2017
Djokovic survives Davis Cup scare, champions Argentina slump
Twelve-time major winner Novak Djokovic returns the ball to Russia's Daniil Medvedev during their Davis Cup World Group first round singles match (AFP Photo/ANDREJ ISAKOVIC) Paris (AFP) - Novak Djokovic survived an injury scare and battled back from a set and a break down to help Serbia take a 2-0 lead over Russia in the Davis Cup World Group tie.
