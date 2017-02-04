|News ClusterEnglish
Saturday, February 4, 2017
Mesmerizing Hazard solo goal as Chelsea beats Arsenal 3-1
LONDON (AP) — Eden Hazard ran half the length of the pitch, fending off Arsenal's brittle resistance, to score a mesmerizing solo goal as Chelsea coasted to a 3-1 victory on its charge to the Premier League title. "To dribble like I did," Hazard said, "I try to do this every game but it's not (an outcome) like this every game.
