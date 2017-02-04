Main Menu

News language and date

Analysis over time

Saturday, February 4, 2017

Mesmerizing Hazard solo goal as Chelsea beats Arsenal 3-1

LONDON (AP) — Eden Hazard ran half the length of the pitch, fending off Arsenal's brittle resistance, to score a mesmerizing solo goal as Chelsea coasted to a 3-1 victory on its charge to the Premier League title. "To dribble like I did," Hazard said, "I try to do this every game but it's not (an outcome) like this every game.

news-yahoo 5:55:00 PM CET

The 14 angriest #WengerOut tweets after Arsenal's disappointing defeat at Chelsea

themirror 4:55:00 PM CET

Wenger needs masterstroke to match Conte’s

thetimes 5:33:00 AM CET

Conte hails 'completely different' Chelsea after win

expressindia 9:08:00 PM CET

Chelsea vs Arsenal preview: A look at how much has changed since Gunners beat Antonio Conte's men 3-0

themirror 1:37:00 PM CET

Antonio Conte was more impressed with another aspect of Eden Hazard's game than his wondergoal against Arsenal

themirror 7:58:00 PM CET

Chelsea 12 points clear after thrashing Arsenal 16 mins ago Football

ngrguardiannews 4:05:00 PM CET

Help about this topicCountries

Flag
United Kingdom (16)

Flag
Italy (3)

Help about this topicPlaces

Stamford(GB)

Watford(GB)

London(GB)

Liverpool(GB)

Middlesbrough(GB)

Leicester(GB)

Help about this topicRelated People

Antonio Conte (8)

Arsene Wenger (6)

Cesc Fàbregas (5)

Eden Hazard (4)

Olivier Giroud (4)

Petr Cech (3)

Theo Walcott (2)

Mesut Özil (2)

Gary Cahill (2)

Laurent Koscielny (2)

Danny Welbeck (1)

Martin Atkinson (1)

Nacho Monreal (1)

Alexis Sánchez (1)

David Luiz (1)

Aaron Ramsey (1)

Thibaut Courtois (1)

Roman Abramovich (1)

Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain (1)

Marcos Alonso (4)

Hector Bellerin (2)

Diego Costa (2)

Francis Coquelin (2)

Clive Rose (2)

John Motson (1)

Rob Harris (1)

Alex Iwobi (1)

Manchester City (1)

Darren Walsh (1)

Help about this topicOther Names

Premier League (12)

Champions-League (2)

Getty Images (1)

Manchester United (1)

Arsenal FC (1)

Help about this topicAlerts
Joint Research Center

The selection and placement of stories are determined automatically by a computer program.

This site is a joint project of DG-JRC and DG-Press.

THIS SITE IS STILL WORK IN PROGRESS. THEREFORE PLEASE EXCUSE ANY PROBLEMS!

Please send any comments or suggestions to Email address as image.

This site is a project of the SES Unit of the IPSC, DG-JRC.

The information on this site is subject to a disclaimer.