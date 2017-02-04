Main Menu

Saturday, February 4, 2017

Nigeria politician returns home after 4 years in UK jail

Lagos (AFP) - One of Nigeria's most powerful men, who was jailed in Britain for money laundering and fraud in a landmark anti-corruption case, has returned home, his aides told AFP on Saturday. "Chief James Ibori has arrived. He landed in Abuja in the early hours," said Ighoyota Amori, a political....

news-yahoo 11:42:00 AM CET

Oghara to organise elaborate reception for Ibori – Aide

onlinenigeria 12:27:00 PM CET

A Nations Cup encounter with ‘Jojo’ Bell

vanguardngr 4:32:00 AM CET

There’s no travel ban on Nigerians – US envoy

onlinenigeria 10:57:00 AM CET

Flag
United Kingdom (8)

Flag
Nigeria (7)

Flag
Cameroon (6)

Flag
United States (3)

Flag
France (3)

London(GB)

Abuja(NG)

Marseille(FR)

Saint Etienne(FR)

James Ibori (2)

Umaru Yar'Adua (1)

Donald Trump (1)

Muhammadu Buhari (1)

Roger Milla (1)

Tony Eluemunor (2)

Africa Cup (1)

Victor Ikpeba (1)

Colin Udoh (1)

Joseph-Antoine Bell (1)

Stuart Symington (1)

Gernot Rohr (1)

Victoria Ojeme (1)

Henry Nwosu (1)

World Cup (3)

Nigeria national football team (3)

Radio France (1)

Nations Cup (1)

FIFA (1)

Metropolitan Police (1)

Football Federation (1)

Transparency International (1)

Real Madrid (1)

