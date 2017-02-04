|News ClusterEnglish
|
|
|Daily News Analysis, across languages and over time
|
|
|
Saturday, February 4, 2017
|
|
Nigeria politician returns home after 4 years in UK jail
|
Lagos (AFP) - One of Nigeria's most powerful men, who was jailed in Britain for money laundering and fraud in a landmark anti-corruption case, has returned home, his aides told AFP on Saturday. "Chief James Ibori has arrived. He landed in Abuja in the early hours," said Ighoyota Amori, a political....
news-yahoo 11:42:00 AM CET
|
|
|