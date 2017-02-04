|News ClusterEnglish
Saturday, February 4, 2017
Ukrainian Defense Ministry delegation briefs NATO on escalation in Donbas
The delegation headed by First Deputy Minister of Defense of Ukraine Ivan Rusnak has taken part in the meeting of the NATO-Ukraine Joint Working Group on Defense Reform (JWGDF), Ukraine’s mission to the alliance said. “During the meeting held under the chairmanship of NATO Deputy Assistant Secretary....
kyivpost 5:17:00 PM CET
