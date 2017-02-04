Main Menu

Saturday, February 4, 2017

Russia concerned over growing IS influence in Afghanistan - Foreign Ministry

MOSCOW, February 4. /TASS/. Russia is concerned over the situation in Afghanistan, related to the spreading influence of the Islamic State terrorist group (IS, outlawed in Russia) and growing combat activities of the opposition in the country, the Foreign Ministry said in a commentary published on....

itartass_en 12:30:00 PM CET

Russia to announce ban on import of poultry from EU countries suffering from bird flu

itartass_en 12:54:00 PM CET

Russian senate delegation to visit Iran in February

irna 5:04:00 AM CET

