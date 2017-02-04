|News ClusterEnglish
|
|
|Daily News Analysis, across languages and over time
|
|
|
Saturday, February 4, 2017
|
|
Jet Airways Q3 net profit falls 69% at Rs 142 crore
|
The country’s largest private sector carrier, Jet Airways, on Friday reported 69.52% y-o-y decrease in its standalone net profit at Rs 142.38 crore during the October-December quarter as revenues remained stagnant and fuel and other expenses shot up. The revenues of the airline increased just 0.63% y-o-y to Rs 5478.
financialexpress 1:13:00 AM CET
|
|
|
|