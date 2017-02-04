Main Menu

News language and date

Analysis over time

Saturday, February 4, 2017

World Cancer Day: City doctors to conduct awareness drive

Kamalnayan Bajaj Cancer Centre at Ruby Hall Clinic will be hosting an awareness programme on Saturday. Express. One in every eight Indians suffer from cancer during their lifetime, revealed a survey by the Indian Council of Medical Research. Over 17 lakh new cancer cases are expected per year by 2020, with over 8.

expressindia 3:04:00 AM CET

This World Cancer Day, let’s talk about child patients

tribune 9:59:00 AM CET

An early test can defeat cancer: Experts

timesofindia 12:29:00 AM CET

World Cancer Day: Time to reflect on What We, You, I Can Do?

newtimes-RW 11:13:00 PM CET

Help about this topicCountries

Flag
India (7)

Flag
Pakistan (6)

Flag
Rwanda (5)

Help about this topicPlaces

Ahmadabad(IN)

Help about this topicRelated People

Aga Khan (1)

World Cancer Day (4)

Ruby Hall Clinic (2)

Kamalnayan Bajaj Cancer Centre (2)

Heather Bryant (1)

Geeta Joshi (1)

Partnership Against Cancer (1)

Indus Children Cancer (1)

Pankaj Chaturvedi (1)

Apple Zuvius Lifesciences (1)

Kanwal Tariq (1)

Tata Memorial Centre (1)

Pink Street (1)

Anagha Zope (1)

Shaukat Khanum (1)

East Africa (1)

Kenneth Thorpe (1)

Philippa Kibugu-Decuir (1)

Anupama Mane (1)

Christopher Wild (1)

Vimala Joshi (1)

Gujarat Cancer (1)

Mangesh Ashok Mekha (1)

Aneela Abbas (1)

Zehra Fadoo (1)

Research Institute (1)

Janmesh Shah (1)

Help about this topicOther Names

Help about this topicAlerts

UNbodies

NuclearMedecine

Biotechnology

Joint Research Center

The selection and placement of stories are determined automatically by a computer program.

This site is a joint project of DG-JRC and DG-Press.

THIS SITE IS STILL WORK IN PROGRESS. THEREFORE PLEASE EXCUSE ANY PROBLEMS!

Please send any comments or suggestions to Email address as image.

This site is a project of the SES Unit of the IPSC, DG-JRC.

The information on this site is subject to a disclaimer.