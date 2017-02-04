|News ClusterEnglish
|
|
|Daily News Analysis, across languages and over time
|
|
|
Saturday, February 4, 2017
|
|
World Cancer Day: City doctors to conduct awareness drive
|
Kamalnayan Bajaj Cancer Centre at Ruby Hall Clinic will be hosting an awareness programme on Saturday. Express. One in every eight Indians suffer from cancer during their lifetime, revealed a survey by the Indian Council of Medical Research. Over 17 lakh new cancer cases are expected per year by 2020, with over 8.
expressindia 3:04:00 AM CET
|
|
|
|