Main Menu

News language and date

Analysis over time

Saturday, February 4, 2017

Romanian government to repeal decree decriminalizing official misconduct

Europe Romanian government to repeal decree decriminalizing official misconduct. After days of protests, Romania's government has said it plans to repeal a controversial decree that critics said legalized some forms of corruption. Hundreds of thousands turned out on the streets to protest the law.

deutschewelle-sw 8:13:00 PM CET

Why Romanians are on the streets: anger and discontent

euronews-en 10:48:00 AM CET

Children Join Anticorruption Protests In Bucharest

rferl 2:46:00 PM CET

Romania Reverses Decision to Weaken Corruption Law

nytimes 9:48:00 PM CET

Help about this topicCountries

Flag
Romania (24)

Help about this topicPlaces

Bucharest(RO)

Iasi(RO)

Help about this topicRelated People

Liviu Dragnea (2)

Calin Popescu Tariceanu (1)

Alexandru Ioan Cuza (1)

Klaus Iohannis (1)

Nicolae Ceausescu (1)

Mark Toner (1)

Sorin Grindeanu (2)

Credit Andrei Pungovschi (1)

Sorin Ionita (1)

Diana Margarit (1)

Diana Popescu (1)

Piata Victoriei (1)

Manuel Costescu (1)

Western Europe (1)

Help about this topicOther Names

Democratic Party (3)

European Union (2)

Agence France-Presse (1)

Orthodox Church (1)

Getty Images (1)

Constitutional Court (1)

Facebook (1)

State Department (1)

Criminal Code (1)

Help about this topicAlerts
Joint Research Center

The selection and placement of stories are determined automatically by a computer program.

This site is a joint project of DG-JRC and DG-Press.

THIS SITE IS STILL WORK IN PROGRESS. THEREFORE PLEASE EXCUSE ANY PROBLEMS!

Please send any comments or suggestions to Email address as image.

This site is a project of the SES Unit of the IPSC, DG-JRC.

The information on this site is subject to a disclaimer.