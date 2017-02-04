|News ClusterEnglish
Saturday, February 4, 2017
Romanian government to repeal decree decriminalizing official misconduct
Europe Romanian government to repeal decree decriminalizing official misconduct. After days of protests, Romania's government has said it plans to repeal a controversial decree that critics said legalized some forms of corruption. Hundreds of thousands turned out on the streets to protest the law.
deutschewelle-sw 8:13:00 PM CET
