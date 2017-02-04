|News ClusterEnglish
Saturday, February 4, 2017
A US travel ban on Pakistan to be counterproductive: minister
WASHINGTON: Federal Minister for Planning and Development Ahsan Iqbal has said that putting Pakistan on a list of countries whose citizens have been temporarily barred from visiting the United States will be counterproductive. Mr Iqbal, who met several US officials and lawmakers during his five-day....
dawn 4:33:00 AM CET
