Saturday, February 4, 2017

A US travel ban on Pakistan to be counterproductive: minister

WASHINGTON: Federal Minister for Planning and Development Ahsan Iqbal has said that putting Pakistan on a list of countries whose citizens have been temporarily barred from visiting the United States will be counterproductive. Mr Iqbal, who met several US officials and lawmakers during his five-day....

dawn 4:33:00 AM CET

Illegal Kidney Trade: Two suspected organ traffickers held

tribune 1:06:00 AM CET

Abdul Basit to be appointed as Pakistan Foreign Secretary Islamabad

financialexpress 11:31:00 AM CET

Amid Indo-Pak tension, India reunites Pakistani boy Iftikhar Ahmed with his mother

financialexpress 5:49:00 PM CET

Two motorcycle snatchers apprehended: police 04-Feb-17 96

dailytimesPK 4:25:00 PM CET

