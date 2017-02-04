|News ClusterEnglish
Saturday, February 4, 2017
Woman who watched her boyfriend die will share her story
'He did not break me, I won': Brave woman who woke up chained in a metal container where she was held for two months by a serial killer who slaughtered her boyfriend speaks out Kala Brown was found 'chained up like a dog' in a metal shipping container in the backyard of her captor Todd Kohlhepp She....
dailymail 5:18:00 AM CET
