Bowling Green Kentucky jokes fly in for imaginary massacre

Kellyanne Conway made a comment about a massacre in Kentucky that never happened, and the internet is thrilled. The White House adviser mentioned the fictional massacre in an interview with MSNBC Thursday as the reason for a temporary travel ban for Iraqis in 2011, saying it also proved why the Trump administration's ban was necessary.

dailymail 1:54:00 AM CET

President’s adviser fabricated terrorist killings in Kentucky

thetimes 5:21:00 AM CET

