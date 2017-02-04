|News ClusterEnglish
Daily News Analysis
Saturday, February 4, 2017
Bowling Green Kentucky jokes fly in for imaginary massacre
Kellyanne Conway made a comment about a massacre in Kentucky that never happened, and the internet is thrilled. The White House adviser mentioned the fictional massacre in an interview with MSNBC Thursday as the reason for a temporary travel ban for Iraqis in 2011, saying it also proved why the Trump administration's ban was necessary.
dailymail 1:54:00 AM CET
