Saturday, February 4, 2017
Oil edges up on threat of U.S. issuing new Iran sanctions
Oil prices edged up on Friday on news that U.S. President Donald Trump could be set to impose new sanctions on multiple Iranian entities, raising geopolitical tensions between the two nations. Comments by Russian energy minister Alexander Novak that oil producers had cut their output in accordance....
cyprusweekly 5:06:00 AM CET
