Main Menu

News language and date

Analysis over time

Saturday, February 4, 2017

Oil edges up on threat of U.S. issuing new Iran sanctions

Oil prices edged up on Friday on news that U.S. President Donald Trump could be set to impose new sanctions on multiple Iranian entities, raising geopolitical tensions between the two nations. Comments by Russian energy minister Alexander Novak that oil producers had cut their output in accordance....

cyprusweekly 5:06:00 AM CET

OPEC and America tangle in web of output

vanguardngr 7:13:00 AM CET

Help about this topicCountries

Flag
United States (23)

Flag
Iran, Islamic Republic Of (7)

Flag
Russian Federation (3)

Flag
Saudi Arabia (3)

Help about this topicPlaces

Tehran(IR)

Help about this topicRelated People

Donald Trump (2)

Aleksandr Novak (1)

Bijan Zanganeh (1)

Muhammadu Buhari (1)

Evan Kelly (1)

Sonny Atumah (1)

Martin Tillier (1)

Ric Spooner (1)

United States (1)

North Dakota Bakken (1)

Help about this topicOther Names

OPEC (29)

West Texas Intermediate (1)

BNP Paribas (1)

Petroleum Exporting Countries (1)

National Australia Bank (1)

Help about this topicAlerts

ImportsExports

Joint Research Center

The selection and placement of stories are determined automatically by a computer program.

This site is a joint project of DG-JRC and DG-Press.

THIS SITE IS STILL WORK IN PROGRESS. THEREFORE PLEASE EXCUSE ANY PROBLEMS!

Please send any comments or suggestions to Email address as image.

This site is a project of the SES Unit of the IPSC, DG-JRC.

The information on this site is subject to a disclaimer.