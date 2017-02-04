Main Menu

Saturday, February 4, 2017

Trump vows to restore travel ban after judge's suspension

US President Donald Trump has vowed to overturn a legal ruling which suspended his ban on travellers from seven mainly Muslim states. He described federal judge James Robart as a "so-called" justice whose "ridiculous" opinion "essentially takes law-enforcement away from" the US. Judge Robart ruled that the prohibition was unconstitutional.

bbc 2:44:00 PM CET

Trump's travel ban has revoked 60,000 visas for now

AsiaOne 4:18:00 AM CET

Judge Declines to Extend Trump Travel Ban Restraining Order

ABCnews 12:17:00 AM CET

US suspends travel ban after judge stays Trump executive order World 05-Feb-17

dailytimesPK 11:56:00 PM CET

The ruling gave hope to many travellers and sent some scrambling for tickets, worried that the newly opened window might not last long.

timesofoman 6:40:00 PM CET

How legal challenges to Trump travel ban are playing out

news-yahoo 12:47:00 AM CET

Video: Donald Trump fights back after judge blocks his travel ban A US judge has temporarily blocked President Donald...

belfasttelegraph 9:38:00 PM CET

Federal judge puts nationwide block on President Trump’s travel ban

techcrunch 5:17:00 AM CET

Read the Washington judge's ruling on Trump's immigration ban

usaToday 3:39:00 PM CET

Seattle judge blocks Trump’s immigration ban, White House to appeal

MaltaToday 9:45:00 AM CET

US judge deals severe legal blow to Trump travel ban

manilatimes 6:33:00 PM CET

US suspends enforcement of travel ban; Trump bashes judge

washtimes 7:26:00 PM CET

Judge bans Trump's immigration ban; some airlines reopen flights

timesofmalta 11:48:00 AM CET

Some airlines board barred passengers after blow to Trump travel ban

stabroeknews 1:16:00 PM CET

Latest: Minnesota AG reacts to ruling blocking travel ban

washtimes 4:31:00 AM CET

US judge temporarily blocks Trump's travel ban nationwide

theglobeandmail 1:14:00 AM CET

Trump tweetstorm disparages judge for 'ridiculous' opinion

usaToday 7:40:00 PM CET

Flag
United States (19)

Washington(US)

Seattle(US)

New York City(US)

Boston(US)

Donald Trump (18)

George W. Bush (7)

Leonie Brinkema (2)

Charles Schumer (1)

Barack Obama (1)

James Robart (6)

District Judge James Robart (6)

Jay Inslee (5)

Bob Ferguson (5)

District Judge Nathaniel Gorton (3)

Travis Kalanick (2)

Donald J. Trump (2)

Nicholas Espiritu (2)

Associated Press-Saturday (2)

Follow Martha Bellisle (2)

Josephine Abu Assaleh (2)

Charlotte Holmbergh Jacobsson (1)

San Diego (1)

San Bernardino (1)

District Judge Victoria Roberts (1)

Civil Rights League (1)

Alicia A. Caldwell (1)

District Judge Gonzalo Curiel (1)

Three California (1)

Mark Sherman (1)

Los Angeles (1)

District Judge Carol Amon (1)

Eric Ferrero (1)

Sally Yates (1)

William Cocks (1)

Donald John Trump (1)

Hamza Hendawi (1)

Fuad Sharef (1)

Susannah George (1)

United Arab Emirates (1)

Tariq Laham (1)

Herve Erschler (1)

District Court (1)

Matthew Lee (1)

Trump Government (1)

Arthur Hellman (1)

Gadeir Abbas (1)

Nizar Al Qassab (1)

Adam Schreck (1)

Islamic Relations (1)

San Francisco (1)

Ibrahim Ghaith (1)

White House (16)

Justice Department (16)

State Department (12)

Air France (6)

Homeland Security (5)

Qatar Airways (4)

Trump University (2)

Egypt Air (2)

Microsoft (2)

Lufthansa (2)

Law Center (2)

Philadelphia International Airport (1)

American Civil Liberties Union (1)

Etihad Airways (1)

Labour Party (1)

Google (1)

Turkish Airlines (1)

Circuit Court (1)

British Airways (1)

Logan Airport (1)

Oxfam (1)

Stanford University (1)

Homeland Security Department (1)

Immigration Service (1)

Amnesty International (1)

