Saturday, February 4, 2017
Trump vows to restore travel ban after judge's suspension
US President Donald Trump has vowed to overturn a legal ruling which suspended his ban on travellers from seven mainly Muslim states. He described federal judge James Robart as a "so-called" justice whose "ridiculous" opinion "essentially takes law-enforcement away from" the US. Judge Robart ruled that the prohibition was unconstitutional.
bbc 2:44:00 PM CET
