|News ClusterEnglish
|
|
|Daily News Analysis, across languages and over time
|
|
|
Saturday, February 4, 2017
|
|
NGOs call on European Commission to ignore government move on migrants
|
The Government of Malta’s call on the European Commission to look into bypassing, waiving or otherwise ignoring the principle of non-refoulement should absolutely not be entertained by the European Union’s executive body, 16 NGOs said in a statement. It is this fundamental principle that, for....
MaltaIndipendent 5:24:00 AM CET
|
|
|