Saturday, February 4, 2017
Iran bans US wrestlers in retaliation to Trump’s visa ban: Reports
Iran said on Friday it had barred a US wrestling team from the Freestyle World Cup competition in retaliation for an executive order by President Donald Trump banning visas for Iranians, state television reported. The Freestyle World Cup, one of the sport’s most prestigious events, is scheduled for Feb.
HindustanTimes 8:37:00 AM CET
