Saturday, February 4, 2017
No friendly match, this is battle for Marathi pride, Uddhav warns Shah
Mumbai: Political parties on Saturday sounded the poll bugle for the civic elections with mega rallies across the city. The campaigning is likely to continue over the weekend. At the party’s first rally at Chira Bazar, Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray hit out at former partner Bharatiya Janata Party....
Hindu 7:32:00 PM CET
