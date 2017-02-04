Main Menu

News language and date

Analysis over time

Saturday, February 4, 2017

No friendly match, this is battle for Marathi pride, Uddhav warns Shah

Mumbai: Political parties on Saturday sounded the poll bugle for the civic elections with mega rallies across the city. The campaigning is likely to continue over the weekend. At the party’s first rally at Chira Bazar, Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray hit out at former partner Bharatiya Janata Party....

Hindu 7:32:00 PM CET

Maharashtra CM only cares about destroying Shiv Sena: Uddhav Thackeray Feb 05, 2017 01:17 IST

HindustanTimes 9:08:00 PM CET

Help about this topicCountries

Flag
India (10)

Help about this topicPlaces

Mumbai(IN)

Pune(IN)

Goa(IN)

Help about this topicRelated People

Uddhav Thackeray (2)

Prithviraj Chavan (1)

Bal Thackeray (1)

Sharad Pawar (1)

Devendra Fadnavis (2)

Amit Shah (2)

Chira Bazar (1)

Supriya Sule (1)

Help about this topicOther Names

Shiv Sena (4)

Congress Party (2)

Cosa Nostra (2)

Bharatiya Janata Party (2)

The Nation (1)

Help about this topicAlerts
Joint Research Center

The selection and placement of stories are determined automatically by a computer program.

This site is a joint project of DG-JRC and DG-Press.

THIS SITE IS STILL WORK IN PROGRESS. THEREFORE PLEASE EXCUSE ANY PROBLEMS!

Please send any comments or suggestions to Email address as image.

This site is a project of the SES Unit of the IPSC, DG-JRC.

The information on this site is subject to a disclaimer.