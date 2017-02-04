|News ClusterEnglish
Saturday, February 4, 2017
BJP blindsided by the rage of the Jats in Muzaffarnagar
Not far from the epicentre of the Muzaffarnagar riots in which 62 people were killed and more than 50,000 displaced from their homes, the sleepy Jat village of Kawal is seeing the political fault lines change. In 2013, the riots were sparked between Jats and Muslims after three young men were killed....
Hindu 9:03:00 PM CET
