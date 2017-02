SINGAPORE, Feb. 3 (Xinhua) -- Singapore stocks finished lower on Friday, with the benchmark Straits Times Index (STI) down 2.14 points, or 0.07 percent, to close at 3,041.94. A total of 2.76 billion shares changed hands with turnover of 1.12 billion Singapore dollars (790.66 million U.S. dollars). xinhuanet_en 11:47:00 AM CET