|News ClusterEnglish
|
|
|Daily News Analysis, across languages and over time
|
|
|
Friday, February 3, 2017
|
|
China expected to top Badminton Asia Mixed Team Championships in Vietnam
|
HO CHI MINH CITY, Feb. 3 (Xinhua) -- With strong men and women players, China is the favorite at the Badminton Asia Mixed Team Championships slated for Feb. 14-19 in Vietnam's Ho Chi Minh City, local media reported on Friday. Members of the Chinese team include Zheng Siwei/Chen Qingchen (ranked the....
xinhuanet_en 5:47:00 AM CET
|
|
|