|News ClusterEnglish
|
|
|Daily News Analysis, across languages and over time
|
|
|
Friday, February 3, 2017
|
|
EU leaders to introduce measures to crack down on refugee smugglers
|
EU leaders have agreed measures to significantly reduce migrants crossing the Mediterranean route into Europe as well as initiatives to break the business of smugglers, writes Irish Examiner Political Reporter Juno McEnroe from Malta. But human rights campaigners have warned that any closure of the....
westernpeople 3:28:00 PM CET
|
|
|