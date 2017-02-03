Main Menu

Friday, February 3, 2017

EU leaders to introduce measures to crack down on refugee smugglers

EU leaders have agreed measures to significantly reduce migrants crossing the Mediterranean route into Europe as well as initiatives to break the business of smugglers, writes Irish Examiner Political Reporter Juno McEnroe from Malta. But human rights campaigners have warned that any closure of the....

westernpeople 3:28:00 PM CET

EU heads seek to curb Libyan migration

straitstimesSG 10:09:00 PM CET

EU leaders embrace plan to stem flow of migrants from Libya

theglobeandmail 4:44:00 PM CET

