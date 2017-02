Trump Defense Chief: US Will Defeat Any North Korea Nuclear Attack SEOUL — U.S. Defense Secretary James Mattis emphasized America's commitment to support its allies in Asia against the growing North Korean nuclear threat during his visit to South Korea this week, while sidestepping the divisive issue of defense sharing costs. voanews 7:19:00 AM CET U.S. Defense Chief Sends Strong Message with Visit to Seoul chosun 5:54:00 AM CET