Friday, February 3, 2017
Cruel Tory unemployment benefit cuts could push disabled people into poverty
Cruel Tory plans to cut 30 a week from unemployment benefit for new disabled claimants could leave some unable to meet essential living costs, MPs warned today. The Commons Work and Pensions Committee said the evidence that reducing Employment and Support Allowance (ESA) would provide an incentive for disabled to find work was "ambiguous at best".
themirror 1:05:00 AM CET
