Friday, February 3, 2017
Public school teachers in Bacolod up in arms over pay
ABOUT 3,000 public school teachers in Bacolod City are expected to join the nationally-coordinated protest at the Fountain of Justice at 4 p.m. Friday, February 3, to call for a salary increase. Gualberto Dajao, president of Alliance of Concerned Teachers (ACT)-Negros Island Region, said in a press....
sunstar 8:02:00 AM CET
