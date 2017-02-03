Main Menu

News language and date

Analysis over time

Friday, February 3, 2017

Public school teachers in Bacolod up in arms over pay

ABOUT 3,000 public school teachers in Bacolod City are expected to join the nationally-coordinated protest at the Fountain of Justice at 4 p.m. Friday, February 3, to call for a salary increase. Gualberto Dajao, president of Alliance of Concerned Teachers (ACT)-Negros Island Region, said in a press....

sunstar 8:02:00 AM CET

Union slams pension Web site

taipeitimes 5:36:00 PM CET

Help about this topicCountries

Flag
Philippines (5)

Help about this topicPlaces

Bacolod(PH)

Help about this topicRelated People

Huang Yao-nan (1)

Gualberto Dajao (1)

Island Region (1)

Rodrigo Duterte (1)

Help about this topicOther Names

Civil Service (1)

Education Ministry (1)

Help about this topicAlerts
Joint Research Center

The selection and placement of stories are determined automatically by a computer program.

This site is a joint project of DG-JRC and DG-Press.

THIS SITE IS STILL WORK IN PROGRESS. THEREFORE PLEASE EXCUSE ANY PROBLEMS!

Please send any comments or suggestions to Email address as image.

This site is a project of the SES Unit of the IPSC, DG-JRC.

The information on this site is subject to a disclaimer.