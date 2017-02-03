|News ClusterEnglish
Daily News Analysis
Friday, February 3, 2017
Russian no longer suspect in Fiji killings
A Russian diplomat says Fiji police had a Russian suspect in last year's killing of a Russian couple but no evidence to tie the individual to the crime. Last June, the mutilated bodies of Nataliya Gerasimova and Yuri Shipulin were found a week apart on Natadola beach several days after their abandoned car was found.
rnzi 2:28:00 AM CET
