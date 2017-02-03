Main Menu

News language and date

Analysis over time

Friday, February 3, 2017

Russian no longer suspect in Fiji killings

A Russian diplomat says Fiji police had a Russian suspect in last year's killing of a Russian couple but no evidence to tie the individual to the crime. Last June, the mutilated bodies of Nataliya Gerasimova and Yuri Shipulin were found a week apart on Natadola beach several days after their abandoned car was found.

rnzi 2:28:00 AM CET

Fiji deports Iranian refugee for breaching immigration law

sinacom 2:57:00 PM CET

Help about this topicCountries

Flag
Fiji (16)

Flag
Papua New Guinea (4)

Flag
Russian Federation (4)

Help about this topicPlaces

Help about this topicRelated People

Aiyaz Sayed Khaiyum (1)

Loghman Sawari (1)

Sitiveni Qiliho (1)

Eduard Shakirov (1)

Yuri Shipulin (1)

Help about this topicOther Names

United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (2)

Help about this topicAlerts
Joint Research Center

The selection and placement of stories are determined automatically by a computer program.

This site is a joint project of DG-JRC and DG-Press.

THIS SITE IS STILL WORK IN PROGRESS. THEREFORE PLEASE EXCUSE ANY PROBLEMS!

Please send any comments or suggestions to Email address as image.

This site is a project of the SES Unit of the IPSC, DG-JRC.

The information on this site is subject to a disclaimer.