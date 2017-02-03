|News ClusterEnglish
Friday, February 3, 2017
UPDATE 1-Foreign flights to slip under the radar of EU emissions limits
BRUSSELS International flights in and out of the European Union could be exempted from emissions limits for at least another four years to give the United Nations time to implement a global system to curb pollution from planes. The EU proposed extending the exemption, which was set to end at the....
reuters 1:46:00 PM CET
