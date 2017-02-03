Main Menu

Friday, February 3, 2017

UPDATE 1-Foreign flights to slip under the radar of EU emissions limits

BRUSSELS International flights in and out of the European Union could be exempted from emissions limits for at least another four years to give the United Nations time to implement a global system to curb pollution from planes. The EU proposed extending the exemption, which was set to end at the....

reuters 1:46:00 PM CET

The EU tackles growing aviation emissions

dg-comm-en 1:01:00 PM CET

