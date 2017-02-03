|News ClusterEnglish
Friday, February 3, 2017
Soccer-Australian championship results and standings
Feb 3 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Australian championship matches on Friday. Friday, February 3. Brisbane Roar 0 Sydney FC 0. Standings P W D L F A Pts. 1 Sydney FC 18 13 5 0 38 8 44. 2 Melbourne Victory 17 10 2 5 37 23 32. 3 Brisbane Roar 18 7 7 4 23 21 28. 4 Melbourne City FC 17 7 5 5 27 23 26.
