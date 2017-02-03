Soccer-Australian championship results and standings Feb 3 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Australian championship matches on Friday. Friday, February 3. Brisbane Roar 0 Sydney FC 0. Standings P W D L F A Pts. 1 Sydney FC 18 13 5 0 38 8 44. 2 Melbourne Victory 17 10 2 5 37 23 32. 3 Brisbane Roar 18 7 7 4 23 21 28. 4 Melbourne City FC 17 7 5 5 27 23 26. news-yahoo 12:12:00 PM CET Spotlight: Chinese New Year brings good fortune to Sydney xinhuanet_en 7:58:00 AM CET