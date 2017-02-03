|News ClusterEnglish
|
|
|Daily News Analysis, across languages and over time
|
|
|
Friday, February 3, 2017
|
|
France's Hollande says Trump pressure on EU 'unacceptable'
|
Valletta (AFP) - French President Francois Hollande on Friday criticised "unacceptable" pressure on the European Union from his US counterpart Donald Trump, who has predicted a break-up of the bloc. "It is unacceptable that there should be, through a certain number of statements by the president of....
news-yahoo 2:43:00 PM CET
|
|
|