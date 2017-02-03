Main Menu

Friday, February 3, 2017

France's Hollande says Trump pressure on EU 'unacceptable'

Valletta (AFP) - French President Francois Hollande on Friday criticised "unacceptable" pressure on the European Union from his US counterpart Donald Trump, who has predicted a break-up of the bloc. "It is unacceptable that there should be, through a certain number of statements by the president of....

news-yahoo 2:43:00 PM CET

Feb 03, 2017 4:03PM EST - French President Francois Hollande says ‘it cannot be acceptable’ for Trump to pressure EU through Twitter | published: Feb 03, 2017 4:00PM EST

theglobeandmail 10:11:00 PM CET

Flag
United States (20)

Flag
Malta (4)

Flag
Germany (3)

Flag
United Kingdom (3)

Flag
France (3)

Atlantic(US)

Washington(US)

Rome(US)

Valletta(MT)

Xavier Bettel (2)

Donald Trump (2)

Angela Merkel (2)

François Hollande (2)

Donald Tusk (1)

Theresa May (1)

Dalia Grybauskaite (1)

Isabella Lövin (1)

Paolo Gentiloni (1)

Luxembourg Prime (1)

North America (1)

United States (1)

European Union (19)

NATO (2)

Oval Office (1)

Facebook (1)

Migration

EuropeanCouncil

Joint Research Center

